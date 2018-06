Fall is finally on its way, and a new season means new clothes, new makeup and new hair! After spying Evan Rachel Wood's edgy crop, Dianna Agron's razored shaggy bob and Katie Holmes' barely-there layers we're dying to switch up our hairstyles for autumn. Click through the gallery for more of the season's hottest celebrity haircut ideas!

