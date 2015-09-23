Fall Fashion Cliff Notes: What You Need to Know About Shopping for the Season

Today is officially the first day of fall, and to help you usher in the new season, we're breaking down all the pieces you need now.

Skirts

The Car-Wash Skirt

Yes, this item is really called the car-wash skirt—the wide strips of fabric swish, sway, and slap with every move. We loved seeing it come down the runway at Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, and Proenza Schouler. Shop the trend here.

The A-Line Miniskirt

This season, the classic style was done up in super-soft suedes and leathers, denims, and wool blends. Shop the trend here.

Accessories

The Skinny Scarf

While it may not promise as much warmth as a chunky number, the skinny scarf is the must-have extra you never knew you were missing. If you don't trust us, ask Kate Moss. Shop the trend here.

The Saddle Bag

This season, it's not about an "it" bag, but rather an "it" silhouette: the saddle bag. Find one at every budget. Shop the trend here.

The Midi Boot

InStyle editors LOVE the the midi boot for fall. Here, they dish on how to rock them. Shop the trend here.

The Block Heel

Comfort? Check. Style? Check. The block heel is back and better than ever. Shop the trend here.

Tops

The Neck-Tie Blouse

Gucci kicked off the trend on the runway, with a geek-chic, Wes Anderson-inspired collection. The best thing about the silhouette is its versatility. Shop the trend here.

Sleeveless Knit

This transitional piece boasts the best of both worlds, delivering an extra layer of warmth without making you overheat. It's also perfect for layering when the temps really start to dip. Shop the trend here.

The Trends

Fringe

'70s-inspired fringe was the trend for spring, and it's proving serious staying power as the detail translated into skirts, bags, and boots for fall. Shop the trend here.

Rust

What better way to revamp your wardobe than with a burst of color? We've gathered 14 pieces doused in fall's hottest hue, rusty orange. Shop the trend here.

Brocade

Brocade is no longer associated with your grandma. The luscious pattern will work for both the weekend and the office. Can someone say ... fool-proof purchase? Shop the trend here.

RELATED: 17 of Our Favorite Sweater & Skirt Combos for Fall