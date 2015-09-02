Fall Accessories Inspiration Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen's Not-So-Basic Hat

Chrissy Teigen stirs up some serious style envy both on and off the red carpet. And even though her red carpet looks may be nearly impossible to recreate, you can copy her street style ensembles by reaching for your credit card right now. How? Last night Ms. Teigen stepped out wearing head-to-toe black, topping off her outfit with a not-so-basic hat detailed with a gold foil trim by Eugenia Kim that you can pick up for $365 at net-a-porter.com.

Eugenia Kim has been at the forefront of the hat and accessories industry, consistently creating must-have designs since 1998. Fun fact: The Eugenia Kim brand was born as a result of a bad hair cut. In search for something to disguise her chopped 'do, Kim designed her first hat. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Looking for some more not-so-basic hats? Keep scrolling to shop our picks—starting at just $16!

1. Bailey for J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com. 2. Catarzi, $64; asos.com. 3. Lanvin, $890; net-a-porter.com. 4. Forever 21, $16; forever21.com. 5. H&M, $30; hm.com. 6. Rag & Bone, $195; intermixonline.com.

