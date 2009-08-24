Fall Is Almost Here-- Get Ready In Style

Imaxtree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Joyann King
Aug 24, 2009 @ 12:00 am

The sweltering temps outside are screaming summer, but it's already time to start thinking about fall! • Forget black, here's our fool-proof guide to wearing fall's brightest colors.• Get our favorite clothes for fall, all for under $100!• Try these tips to make your summer pieces work for fall.• Our top picks for fall-friendly beauty products that won't break the bank.• Stars divulge their on-set secrets to looking beautiful.• Messy ponytails rejoice—here are 8 ways to extend your summer beauty into fall.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!