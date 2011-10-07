Fall Accessories Report 2011: Easy Outfit-Makers

Celebrities have their pick of designer shoes, bags and accessories, so when they put a piece on repeat, we take notice! Kim Kardashian has her outerwear formula down: just pair a cute coat with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots ($2,295 at Stylefind.com) for a uniformly stylish look. Click through the gallery to see more surprising picks (studded slip-ons?!) from your favorite star wardrobes.MORE:Work Fall’s Hottest Trends at the OfficeTop Trends Under $150Fall’s Best Boots• Dress for Your Body Tips

