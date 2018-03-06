See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

We should all be feminists, right?

That's the stance Christian Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri took on a T-shirt several seasons ago and once again on Tuesday in the City of Love, where she welcomed guests to the Musée Rodin with a wall adorned with feminist slogans and tees. Girl power is always in.

There, the French fashion house helped kick off Paris Fashion Week with celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Olivia Palermo, Winnie Harlow, Isabelle Huppert, and Bianca Jagger, who arrived not on a white horse à la Studio 54, but instead with a bedazzled and very fabulous cane. At Chanel, Kiera Knightley looked posh in tweed.

