See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Mar 06, 2018 @ 10:30 am

We should all be feminists, right?

That's the stance Christian Dior Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri took on a T-shirt several seasons ago and once again on Tuesday in the City of Love, where she welcomed guests to the Musée Rodin with a wall adorned with feminist slogans and tees. Girl power is always in.

There, the French fashion house helped kick off Paris Fashion Week with celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Olivia Palermo, Winnie Harlow, Isabelle Huppert, and Bianca Jagger, who arrived not on a white horse à la Studio 54, but instead with a bedazzled and very fabulous cane. At Chanel, Kiera Knightley looked posh in tweed.

Scroll down to see all the celebrities sitting front row at fall 2018 Paris Fashion Week.

1 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

at Louis Vuitton.
2 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

at Louis Vuitton.
3 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

at Louis Vuitton.
4 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Emma Stone, Nicolas Ghesquière, Michelle Williams

at Louis Vuitton.
5 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

at Louis Vuitton.
6 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

at Louis Vuitton.
7 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier

at Louis Vuitton.
8 of 44 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Zoe Kazan, Elle Fanning, Rowan Blanchard, Rachel Brosnahan

at Miu Miu.
9 of 44 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

at Miu Miu.
10 of 44 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis

at Chanel.
11 of 44 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Lara Stone

at Chanel.
12 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Langley Fox Hemingway

at Chanel.
13 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Liu Wen

at Chanel.
14 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Carla Bruni and Lily Allen

at Chanel.

15 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Irene Kim

at Chanel.
16 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo and Maria Grazia Chiuri

at Giambattista Valli.
17 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karen Elson and Arizona Muse

at Stella McCartney.
18 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Selah Marley

at Stella McCartney.
19 of 44 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

at John Galliano.
20 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

at Balenciaga.
21 of 44 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

at Valentino.
22 of 44 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dowhre

at Givenchy.
23 of 44 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Ava Phillippe

at Valentino.

24 of 44 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Rose McGowan

at Vivienne Westwood.
25 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Elie Saab.
26 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter, Selah Marley, and Olivia Culpo

at Nina Ricci.

27 of 44 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Justine Skye

at Off-White.

28 of 44 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Cordell Broadus and Christian Combs

at Off-White.

29 of 44 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Caroline Vreeland

at Off-White.

30 of 44 Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Irene Kim

at Balmain.

31 of 44 Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Balmain.

32 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

at Chloé.
33 of 44 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

at Chloé.

34 of 44 Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

at Lanvin.
35 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Nicolas Ghesquière

at Chloé.

36 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Kate Moss

at Saint Laurent.
37 of 44 Dominique Charriau / Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

at Saint Laurent.

38 of 44 Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

at Saint Laurent.

39 of 44 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Anja Rubik

at Saint Laurent.
40 of 44 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger

at Christian Dior.
41 of 44 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

at Dior.

42 of 44 PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

at Christian Dior.
43 of 44 PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

at Christian Dior.
44 of 44 PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Christian Dior.

