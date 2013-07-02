Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week: Everything You Need to Know

It’s Fall 2013 Haute Couture Week in Paris, and we have the inside scoop on the fashion, beauty, and celebrity sighting that you need to know straight from the City of Lights—no passport required. From Naomi Campbell’s "I've still got it!" runway walk at Versace to front row appearances by Emma Roberts and Mena Suvari to the hand-made peplum gowns at Giambattista Valli's show, this couture season is living up to its reputation as one of the most beautiful events of the summer. Click to see our favorite moments so far.

MORE:• Spring 2013 Haute Couture Fashion Week Scoop• Get Chanel's Nail Polish Straight from the Spring Couture Runway• Anne Hathaway's Gimabattista Valli Dress Goes the Distance