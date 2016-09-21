Faith Hill Turns 49 Today! See the Country Music Queen's Changing Looks Through the Years

Congrats to Faith Hill, one of country music's leading ladies, who turns 49 today! Best known for her killer vocals and adorable relationship with fellow country music musician and husband Tim McGraw, Hill had us hooked from the day she dropped her first album, Take Me As I Am, in 1993. From then on, the songstress continued to slay the music charts.

Selling more than 40 million records worldwide, Hill's career has a long list of impressive highlights, including the multi-platinum international hit song "This Kiss," five Grammy Awards, twelve Academy of Country Music Awards, and six American Music Awards.

Now boasting more than 20 years in the music biz, the Mississippi-born singer is officially a Hollywood veteran with one of the most impressive country music careers of all time. And in honor of her big day we're taking a look at, Hill's beauty transformation through the years. Happy birthday, Faith!