Grab Those Tissues Before Watching Faith Hill's Duet with a Young Fan

Faith Hill is celebrating her roots, thanks to a young fan.

Before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue her dream of becoming one of the most successful artists in the country music world, Hill was just a girl growing up in Mississippi. And on Tuesday, she got a sweet reminder of how far she's come while meeting with a young superfan named Rosie at the Mississippi stop on her Soul2Soul World Tour.

Rosie got the surprise of a lifetime after she sent the singer a video of herself singing one of her hit songs and was invited to meet the country star backstage. In a heart-melting video shared to Hill's Instagram account on Tuesday, we see Rosie and her family getting introduced to Hill after the show, where the Grammy Award winner informs her, "You just made my day when I saw your little video. You're precious."

Visibly overjoyed by the praise, Rosie asks her idol if they can sing "Mississippi Girls" together, and then the pair embark on an adorable homage to their home state that ends with a few tears and an emotional hug.

"Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl," the "There You'll Be" hitmaker wrote alongside the tear-jerking duet.

Grab some tissues and watch the sweet moment above.