Fairly Legal’s Sarah Shahi Demanded a Good Wardrobe

If there’s one thing Sarah Shahi wanted for her new USA show Fairly Legal, it’s great clothes. “I really demanded that she have an amazing wardrobe,” Shahi told us of her character on the show, Kate Reed, a lawyer-turned-mediator. “When we started filming, I was wearing six-inch heels, but Kate was always running all over the city, so we had to take them down a few inches.” Shahi previously starred on Life, and during her stint on the NBC show, she appeared on the cover of the InStyle Weddings spring 2009 issue (shown). And although she posed in some incredible dresses to show off bridal hairstyles—“It was such a fun shoot!”—Shahi and her husband Steve Howey (who currently stars on Showtime’s Shameless) actually eloped at the Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas. She was four months pregnant with her son Wolf at the time, and yes, an Elvis impersonator officiated (and performed) at the ceremony! Catch Shahi on Fairly Legal when it premieres on USA tomorrow at 10/9c.