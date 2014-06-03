Fact: You Can Now Buy a Replica of Kanye West's Mustard-Stained Polo Shirt (for a Cool $400)

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (2)

Prior to becoming one half of pop culture sensation Kimye, Kanye West made it his life's mission to bring high fashion to the hip-hop world. One of his signatures pieces was the classic Ralph Lauren polo shirt, which the star mentions in several of his earlier songs.

Now, you can get Mr. West's dapper throwback style for yourself with a replica of the infamous mustard-stained polo he wears in his 2004 video for "All Falls Down" (watch it below). Bandulu, a brand that takes quality, vintage clothing and rejuvenates life into them through hand embellishments has created its own version of the pink collared shirt that features a bright yellow "mustard" stain similar to the one West gets when running through the airport in his music video.

Bandulu's All Falls Down Polo is being sold for a cool $400, and features a prominent splat that's hand-embroidered with cotton thread. Check it out for yourself at bdgastore.com now.

