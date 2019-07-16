Fact-Checking Grimes's Viral Wellness Routine

When it comes to celebrity wellness routines, you'd think Gwyneth Paltrow takes the cake on out-there regimens (remember the jade eggs?). However, singer Grimes may just snatch Gwyn's crown with her self-reported "training regimen," which sounds exhausting, tbh.

On Monday, she posted an Instagram about her routine to promote Stella McCartney's Adidas collaboration, of which she is the face. In summation, here is her approach:

1. Maintaining a "cellular routine" with "NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc."

2. Hours (2-4) spent in a sensory deprivation tank.

3. Sword-fighting.

4. Inclined hiking.

5. Stretching.

6. Screaming (which, to be honest, sounds pretty cathartic).

7. Eliminating "all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression."

8. Using a humidifier in the bedroom.

There's a lot to unpack here, but if you're thinking that supposed eye surgery is absolutely wild, you're not the only one.

While yes, it can be a good idea to decrease the amount of time spent looking at blue light emitted from our screens, Rahul Khurana, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, says such a procedure is not actually possible.

"There is no legitimate eye surgery available to eliminate blue light, nor a reason to eliminate all blue light," Dr. Khurana tells InStyle. "The sun is the largest source of blue light in our environment."

It can be hard to decipher what's real and what's not on the internet these days, but rest assured there's a reason why Grimes is so well-known for her performance art. The humidier probably isn't a bad idea, though.