Facebook Updated Its "Friends" Icons to Better Represent Gender Equality

Facebook made several changes to its icons to better represent gender equality. Among the updates: The female and male figures are identical in size for the "friends" symbol and the female figure now appears in the center of the "groups" icon. Plus all the figures got a hair makeover. [Wired]

1. Independence Day Clothing is the perfect name for the line this mom designed to make it easier for children with autism to get dressed on their own. [ABC News]

2. Say hello to sculpted summer legs with one simple power move from Rashida Jones's trainer. [Health]

3. There's a new way to show support for our veterans and troops: drop and give 'em 20! Record yourself doing 20 push-ups or sit-ups and challenging two friends to do the same—then share the video on social media. [Give Them 20]

4. Global Citizen Fest just announced that Pearl Jam, Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran are on the lineup for the free "action-rewarded" concert. [Rolling Stone]

5. This Hijab-wearing teen has serious style and won best dressed at her high school. [Today]