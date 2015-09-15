Facebook Is Finally Getting a "Dislike" Button

Facebook users, rejoice: this new development is going to change your lives. The social media platform finally realized that the "Like" button isn't always an appropriate action, and just announced that they will be adding a "Dislike" button to complement it.

"I think people have asked about the dislike button for many years. Today is a special day because today is the day I can say we’re working on it and shipping it," Zuckerberg said during a Q&A at Facebook's headquarters. He also revealed that he hesitated in creating a "Dislike" button because he didn't want it to become a Reddit-style system of up-voting and down-voting. "That isn't what we're here to build in the world," he cotinued. "What they really want is the ability to express empathy. Not every moment is a good moment."

Now you never have to "Like" your friend's status about her harrowing breakup to show your sympathy ever again.

While Facebook didn't give an official release date for the "Dislike" button, we expect it to be soon.

