Celebrities Are Obsessed with This App That Allows You to See What You'd Look Like in Old Age

If your Instagram feed is beginning to look like the inside of a retirement home, you’re not alone. The masses (both famous and otherwise) have discovered the FaceApp, and it’s redefining our aesthetic futures photo by photo.

The app was actually created in 2017, but it recently got a revamp that’s all the rage on Instagram. Unlike the typical social media challenge, though, the FaceApp phenomenon is a bit, uh, divisive. Understandably, not everyone is going to want to share a highly realistic photo of themselves looking several decades older, especially those who make their living based on their looks.

Of course, FaceApp doesn’t just make you look older — it also has filters that can make you look “young,” give you a big smile, add a beard, glasses, makeup, or change your hair color.

Without further ado, here are the best celebrity FaceApp transformations on Instagram:

The Jonas Brothers

Carrie Underwood

Drake

Joe Manganiello

Sam Smith

Rumer Willis

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown

LeBron James

Common

Brody Jenner

JWOWW and Snooki

Danielle Brooks

Skylar Astin



