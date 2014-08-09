Face Time: Find Out How Lucy Hale Cares for Her Flawless Skin

If you're anything like us, then you might suffer from severe skin care product addiction. Even Pretty Little Liars sta Lucy Hale admits that her collection of lotions and potions is a bit out of control. "You should see my bathroom," the actress-singer (and now fashion designer) told us last week after her performance on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles. "There’s so much stuff! Half of it I don’t even use." Just one glance and it’s easy to tell that Hale's luminous skin is well cared for, so we couldn't help but ask about her nightly skin care regimen. "It’s very long, if you want to hear it," she cautioned. Why, we're all ears!

"After I come from work or performing, I always have makeup on, so first I use makeup wipes to take my makeup off," Hale shared. "Next, I wash my face with my cleanser, and three nights a week I also exfoliate. I follow up by applying moisturizer, serum, and eye cream. Then its off to sleep." Beauty sleep, we bet!

