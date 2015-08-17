There's a Face Oil to Solve Your Skin Care Problems 

We all know that face oils have been super popular in the past few years, but if you’ve been passing them up thinking they’re only for Sahara-like complexions, you may be missing out. We’ve talked to the pros to find out which oil is best for your complexion.

Acne/Oily Skin

If you have blemishes, you probably run the other way from anything that contains oil. While it may sound counterintuitive, you can use a facial oil to help balance your own natural oils. Jojoba has a composition similar to sebum and helps counterbalance its production. “Overproduction of sebum can produce acne, but jojoba oil normalizes the pH of the skin and it has anti-bacterial properties,” says San Diego dermatologist Jeanette Jacknin, M.D. We Jouer's Daily Clarifying Treatment ($48; jouercosmetics.com) which also contains grape seed oil. “Grape seed oil clears pores since it has anti inflammatory property, and it's very rich in lineolic acid, which helps calm the skin,” says Odacité Oils founder and CEO Valerie Grandury. And while traditional acne medications may have off-putting smells, the tea tree oil and clove oil blend from Uma Oils ($125; umaoils.com) smells divine and has anti-microbial properties to prevent future flare ups.

Anti-Aging

Look for oils contain made of the Southern African marula fruit, which “contains antioxidants to protect against sun damage and wrinkle-causing free radicals,” says N.Y.C. dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. Plant-based ceramides smooth out fine lines and "help to plump out the skin and form a protective barrier," adds Jacknin. Try this silky blend from Marula Pure Beauty Oil ($58, sephora.com). Another option? Opt for pumpkin seed oils which are rich in fatty acids like Omega 3 & 6 and help reduce wrinkles. Om Aroma's blend ($58; omaroma.com) also contains rosehip seed that brightens sun spots with vitamin C.

Dry Skin

If your complexion is extra thirsty, dab on super moisturizing argan oil, which is infused with vitamin E and fatty acids. We like Arya Essentials face oil (Arya Essentials, $92; aryaessentials.com), which hydrates without feeling greasy. Seabuckthorn is another rich hydrator; "it helps maintain elasticity and is the only plant source to contain fatty acids from omega 3, 6, 9, and 7," says Jacknin. Try Gypsy Juice's version (Organic Antioxidant Face Oil, $178; rodales.com) which blends seabuckthorn with antioxidants from pomegranate seeds and rose. For cracked skin and flaky spots, reach for a reparative oil containing carrotseed. We love Odacité's formula ($55; odacite.com).

Sensitive Skin

Chamomile tea is known to soothe an upset stomach and similarly, its oil can help soothe a sensitive complexion. "It contains anti-inflammatory properties which help quell inflammation," says Zeichner. CoverFX's blend also contains vitamin E and avocado oil (CoverFX Custom Infusion Drops, $48; coverfx.com).

