Fabletics Is Standing by Demi Lovato Following Her Drug Overdose

Hours after news of Demi Lovato’s apparent drug overdose made headlines, fans and celebrities like Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, and Nick Jonas (a close friend of hers) quickly shared messages of support on social media, wishing her the best and hoping for her recovery. And now, one of Lovato’s business partners is voicing their support as well.

According to The Blast, Fabletics—the athletic apparel company co-founded by Kate Hudson—isn’t shying away from maintaining their relationship with the singer. Lovato first collaborated with the brand in 2017, and has since worked with them on three capsule collections, most recently introducing footwear and bags.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about our friend Demi Lovato, who has inspired so many of us throughout our journey. We send her our love and support as she finds the strength to recover,” the Fabletics statement read.

That a mass-market apparel company has chosen not to drop a celebrity linked to substance abuse (not to mention mental illness and eating disorders) is a positive indication that especially in the wake of the opioid crisis, addiction is finally being seen as a disease, not a lifestyle choice.

Is addiction a disease? Yes.

Are evidence-based treatments available? Yes.

Is recovery possible? Yes.#EndTheStigma #WednesdayWisdom — ASAM (@ASAMorg) July 25, 2018

In addition to her celebrity friends and business partners, hundreds of Lovato's fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the singer as a champion of mental health, as well as a smart role model and “icon” for the LGBTQIA+ community.

While the substance that caused Lovato’s overdose is yet unknown, a source confirmed to InStyle that heroin was not involved, as TMZ originally reported. Her upcoming appearances have been canceled, and her guest appearance on Fox’s Beat Shazam was pulled from the lineup.