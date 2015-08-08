Finally, an Eyelash Curler for Deep Set and Almond-Shaped Eyes

Believe it or not, eyelash curlers are not a one-size-fits-all beauty product. Because everyone’s eyes are shaped differently, you might find that your friend’s favorite curler may not do the trick for your particular peepers. If this problem sounds all too familiar, Tweezerman’s new ProMaster Lash Curler ($22; sephora.com) could be the miracle you’ve been waiting for.

The innovative tool is the first eyelash curler made specifically for women with deep set and almond-shaped eyes. Unlike many traditional curlers, this one features an extra-wide opening, providing the lash line with a more comfortable fit. The tailored design means you’ll finally be able to grab every last lash (yes, even those stubborn guys in the corner) without any awkward tugging or pinching. That's something worth winking at.

