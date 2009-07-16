Express & Ciara Against Texting And Driving

Express has partnered with RADD (Recording artists, Actors and Athletes Against Drunk Driving) on a campaign against texting while driving. Ciara, Jesse McCartney, Scout Taylor-Compton and Brea Grant are the faces of the keep-your-eyes-on-the-road initiative and urge others to leave the phone alone when on the road in a Public Service Announcement. Watch the video and take an "I will not text and drive oath" on express.com and get a voucher for a free Hit The Road TXT L8TR T-shirt with any jeans purchase.

