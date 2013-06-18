Experimentation Time! Anna Kendrick on Finding Her Fashion Personality

If it were up to Anna Kendrick, she'd prefer comfort on the red carpet. "I would literally wear purple sweatpants, a purple pullover, purple socks, and purple slippers every day, red slippers if I was feeling fancy," Kendrick told InStyle.com at Coach's recent Third Annual Summer Party at The High Line in New York City. But since she's a movie star and YouTube star ("Cups" has almost 20 million page views), sweatpants aren't going to fly. And she's getting used to it: "Fashion is like a new part of my life, and I really like experimenting and dressing up," the actress said. "One day I'll try to have a tougher look and the next day will be really romantic. I really enjoy wearing different outfits." And it shows! From her black and blue Donna Karan Atelier gown at the 2013 Tony Awards to her printed orange and green Thakoon dress, it seems like her experimentation has only just begun. Click to see more of her fashion test-drive.

— Alyssa Bailey