Expectant Mom Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Nautical Stripes with a Cute Maxi Dress

Instagram/kourtneykardash
Mari Kasanuki
Jul 29, 2014 @ 11:59 am

You've probably caught a glimpse or two of Kourtney Kardashian’s fashionable maternity outfits and she recently stepped out in yet another stylish ensemble. Kardashian, who is pregnant with her third child, shared a photo of herself relaxing over the waves while wearing a Tees by Tina striped maxi dress. "A boaters life for me," she captioned the shot. Stripes have become a staple for Hollywood's fashionable mothers, so it's no surprise to see Kardashian in the pattern. She completed the nautical-inspired outfit with cool shades, a long-sleeve shirt, and a chic brimmed hat.

The eldest Kardashian sister has spent much of the season with family in the Hamptons area in New York to film the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff show Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. What summery baby bump–friendly attire will venture out of her closet next?

If you want to steal Kardashian's style, you can snag Tees by Tina's Micro Stripe Maxi Dress for $85 at teesbytina.com.

See more of Kourtney Kardashian's best maternity fashions in our gallery!

