Exclusive: the Women of True Blood Shop at Walmart

Jaimie Trueblood/HBO; Courtesy of Wall Mart
Joyann King
Aug 13, 2009 @ 9:00 am

I sat down with Deborah Ann Woll—who plays Jessica, the newly created (and very hormonal) teenage vampire on HBO's True Blood—to get the scoop on the delightfully shocking show. Woll was so sweet and down to earth; it was hard to imagine her as a blood-sucking vampire! After a quick lesson on fang-popping, she divulged the secret behind her wardrobe of adorable sundresses: Walmart! The show's stylist Audrey Fisher believes that the rural Louisana-based characters wouldn't be convincing down-home girls if they were clad in designer duds. Her trick to getting Sookie and Jessica's sultry and sweet look: tailoring. Fisher nips and tucks the wallet-friendly clothes for a perfect fit that drives those southern boys (and vampires!) wild.

Dress, Walmart, $8; walmart.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!