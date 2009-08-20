Exclusive Video: Meet the New Cast of Melrose Place

The September issue of InStyle features the hot young things of the new Melrose Place dishing on the show's sure-to-be juicy drama. The photoshoot was inspired by '90s magazine tears, including the iconic 1994 Rolling Stone cover featuring Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Heather Locklear—the original cat-fighting tenants of the now-infamous apartment complex. Check out the behind-the-scenes video to get the new cast's take on '90s fashion trends that should never return (hint: crimped hair!) and catch the first episode of the show on September 8th on the CW.