Ashley Greene plays fashion-obsessed vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga, but in real-life, her style's a little more laid-back. She admits to carrying the same bag every day (it's Gucci!) and relying on wardrobe staples like skinny jeans and tank tops. As for how she gets her gorgeous glow? Watch our exclusive video now to find out, and get more of Greene's beauty tricks in the November issue of InStyle.