EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Katherine Heigl's New Hair Color

"I've always wanted to be a brunette... in a town of blondes it makes me look more exotic," Katherine Heigl once told us. Looks like she finally took the plunge! "She wanted a change," explains her hairstylist, Campbell McAuley. "She likes the way it looks." McAuley reveals that the Grey's Anatomy star relied on Beverly Hills colorist Kim Vo to take her hue from sunny to sultry before last night's premiere of The Ugly Truth. So, does this mean Dr. Izzie Stevens got a new 'do too? We'll be watching come September.

