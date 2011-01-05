Exclusive: Target's Next Designer Collaboration is Calypso St. Barth!

If the Target designer collaborations leave you reeling, than we've got good news! Calypso St. Barth, a favorite of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston (pictured above wearing Calypso) and Kate Beckinsale, is confirmed to create a limited-edition collection of fashion and home items for Target, set to launch May 1st in stores and online. “Calypso St. Barth is a renowned global brand with an incredibly loyal following and we think Target’s guests will love the no-fuss, sophisticated appeal of the collection,” Target’s senior vice president of merchandising Trish Adams told us exclusively. While no images are available yet, the collection will include clothing and accessories for women and children, plus home goods like candles, pillows and glassware. “The Calypso St. Barth for Target collection is timed perfectly for summer and offers our guests destination-chic style at incredible prices,” Adams said. While the core Calypso offerings (above) can reach upwards of $800, the label’s Target pieces will be $1.99 to $79.99. T-minus 116 days and counting...