Exclusive! Sugar Paper Launches Collaboration with Paperless Post and It's More Beautiful Than You Imagined

Need an excuse to throw a party?

You're in luck! Los Angeles–based Sugar Paper announced today that they are joining forces with Paperless Post for a swoon-worthy collection.

Founded in 2003, Sugar Paper quickly became the elegant harbinger of a chic party with their playful hand-lettering technique and accents of gold foil. They can count Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Timberlake, Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus among their celebrity fans.

The Sugar Paper collection will be sold exclusively on paperlesspost.com starting today. It features more than 50 designs for your party needs including bridal events, kids' birthdays, holiday parties, cocktail hours, baby showers, and even New Year's 2015 invites.

Courtesy

"I've always admired Sugar Paper's distinctive mix of clean design and a touch of fun," said James Hirschfeld, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Post. "No one uses gold foil like they do!" In fact, to punctuate the exciting Sugar Paper collaboration, Paperless Post will offer gold foil imprinting on its paper products for the very first time.

Instant Tip

Your next party just got chicer: @paperlesspost & @sugarpaperla have launched a fab collaboration!

This isn't the first time Paperless Post has joined forces to produce incredibly Pin-able results. They've also successfully collaborated with Kate Spade, J. Crew, Jonathan Adler, Oscar de la Renta, and Marimekko.

So how did Sugar Paper celebrate the collaboration? With a party, of course!

Sugar Paper co-founders Jamie Grobecker and Chelsea Shukov hosted a mixology class for their staff that featured Sugar Paper for Paperless Post napkins, coasters, invites, and more. Get a sneak peek at the oh-so-charming line in the video below.