EXCLUSIVE: Sneak Peek at Taylor Lautner's InStyle Shoot

We just finished shooting Twilight's Taylor Lautner for our December issue's Man of Style feature! While we can't tell you everything the New Moon star told us about working with Kristen Stewart and transforming his body for the role just yet, here are a few choice bits to hold all you "Team Jacob" fans over 'til the issue and behind-the-scenes video come out this November:

FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT TAYLOR1. He doesn't have a Facebook or Twitter account, though he says people pose as him online. 2. He's a major Red Bull fan and drank it throughout our shoot.3. His favorite band, U2, is performing in Vancouver this summer, where he'll be shooting Eclipse!4. He can't live without his leather jacket, so stylist Matthew Edelstein pulled this John Varvatos jacket for the shoot.5. He drives a black BMW 5 series but is more into football than cars.

Get an exclusive first look at Nordstrom's New Moon Collection