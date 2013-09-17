Exclusive! See Olivia Wilde's Campaign for Avon's Today. Tomorrow. Always. Fragrances

Image zoom Courtesy (2)

Looks like Olivia Wilde can now add Avon lady to her growing resume! The actress teamed up with the famed brand as the celebrity face of their Today. Tomorrow. Always. scent collection, which includes three versatile fragrances. "I like the sensual floral notes in each of the fragrances," Wilde told InStyle.com exclusively. "The Today. Tomorrow. Always. collection evokes feelings of true love, and what's more timeless than love? I am excited to be the face, and getting the chance to partner with Avon on one of their most-timeless fragrance series. It's been almost a decade since the first fragrance in the collection launched, and it's still going strong!" The trio includes Today , an airy blend of white florals, Tomorrow, a sexy floriental with African violet, amber, and raspberry, and Forever, a fun mix of pink pepper, musk, and orange blossom. While Wilde shot campaign images for each scent, the shoreside setting for the Today fragrance (above) was the most memorable. "I loved dancing around the beach in Malibu," she told us. Wilde, who is also engaged to Jason Sudekis, hinted that the fragrances are perfect for brides-to-be. "All three fragrances in the collection are romantic in their own right," she said. "I think any one of them would be a perfect complement to a celebration of love!" Does this mean she'll be wearing one for her walk down the aisle? Possibly! Shop the scents for $30 each at avon.com, then scroll down to see another exclusive shot from Olivia's campaign.

