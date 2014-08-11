Exclusive! See How Lucy Hale Got Ready for the Teen Choice Awards

Last night at the Teen Choice Awards, Lucy Hale stunned in a red-hot Dior number, which she complemented with a smoky eye and neutral lip. "It was the only dress I didn't have to alter!" the star told InStyle on the red carpet. In the exclusive behind-the-scenes photo above, Hale's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan gave InStyle.com a sneak peek at how the star prepped for the big event, along with step-by-step instructions to trying your hand at her glamorous look. "I knew Lucy's eyes were going to be the main focus. We chatted about it beforehand and planned to really doll up her eyes since her hair was going to be pulled off her face," Deenihan says. "We wanted to keep the eyes in Earth tones to avoid any colors competing with the dress."

After a layer of Lancer Nourish Moisturizer ($125; nordstrom.com), Deenihan applied the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($62; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) all over, then contoured the star's cheeks with mark. Glowdacious Illuminating Powder in Amped Up ($13; meetmark.com). Moving on to the eyes, the pro swept on the Please Hold Eye Primer and applied the All Time Hook Up Shadow in Tender Love ($9 and $10; meetmark.com) over the top. "This champagne color creme shadow will acts as a base to layer shadows on," she tells us.

The sultry, smoldering effect was created with the mark. On the Dot Neutral Eye compact ($16; meetmark.com), with the dark reddish-brown hue being the key color. "I wiped the color all over the lid, and extended it outward to elongate Lucy's eyes," says Deenihan, who added a graphic swipe of bronze liquid liner to give the look extra drama. "On the top lash line, I added a slight wing to the outer corner to continue with the elongated smoky shape." She then ran the No Place to Run eyeliner in Jet Set along Hale's top and bottom water lines, and finished with a coat of Lash Act mascara ($10 and $12; meetmark.com). "A couple generous coats of mascara on the top and bottom lashes really completed the look and made her eyes pop," Deenihan adds.

Rather than matching a bold red lip to her Dior dress, the pro went for a more understated hue, picking up the tawny nude Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Bare Hug ($11; meetmark.com) and skipped the liner to avoid an overdone finish.

—With reporting from Heather Newgen