Exclusive Premiere! Watch the Live Video for First Aid Kit's "Master Pretender"

When people find out that we're Swedish, they're always kind of shocked," says Klara Söderberg who, along with her sister Johanna comprise the '70s-tinged folk-rock group First Aid Kit. "Our sound is just what naturally comes out of us, there's no way to explain it."

The duo, who released their third album Stay Gold in early June, are four-time Grammis award winners (the Swedish equivalent of the Grammys) and have established themselves as Scandinavia's foremost interpreters of Americana since their 2010 full-length debut.

"We didn't want to listen to the music our parents liked," says Johanna of their departure from the punk and new wave genres they grew up singing along to. "And Conor Oberst's [2005 record] I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning changed things for us." The sisters have since played alongside the nu-folk prodigy and sang background vocals on his newest album, Upside Down Mountain.

"Master Pretender," the video First Aid Kit premieres today on InStyle.com, is about "growing up and discovering who you are"—an admittedly painful and exhilarating process that has clearly struck a chord with audiences: the sisters' U.K. shows sold out entirely this summer. And if all goes according to plan, the next few months will be equally golden—FAK is slated to perform at the iTunes Festival in London on Sept. 21 and will kick off their biggest ever U.S. headline tour in New York City on Oct. 24.

Good thing they finally have their own tour bus.

Check out the video for "Master Pretender" below

