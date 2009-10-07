EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez in the My Glow Campaign

Following in the tradition of Jennifer Lopez's hugely successful fragrance empire (think Glow by J.Lo, Deseo, and Live), today she's launching My Glow, a musky lavender scent inspired by her relationship with her children and we got this exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from the ad campaign! Love the ultra-feminine bottle? The shape is inspired by soaps from Lopez's own nursery, and the cherub cap is dual-sided to represent each of her twins: one side a baby boy, like her son Max, and the other a girl, like her daughter Emme. Be sure to check out the box the fragrance comes in—the entire design mimics J. Lo's baby shower invitations! My Glow (50 mL, $49.50) is available at department stores nationwide.