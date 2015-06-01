Exclusive: Alexander Wang Gives Us a Peek at His Resort Collection on the CFDA Red Carpet

Why keep your credit card tucked away in your wallet when you can make it the centerpiece of your entire look? That's the question Alexander Wang had us asking when he stepped out for the CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York with model and muse Anna Ewers by his side. Ewers sported a custom design made from over 500 American Express Gold cards, created just for her by Wang, who laser-cut the cards into small circles and bonded them to mesh. The technique is an evolution of the chain mail-inspired fabric from Wang's Fall 2015 designs, which will carry into his upcoming resort collection. Wang's collaboration with American Express kicks off a partnership to celebrate the Gold card's 50-year history as a symbol of success. We caught up with the designer to get all the details on his gilded creation before he hit the red carpet.

How did you come up with the idea to make a dress from American Express Gold cards?

I’ve always been interested in re-contextualizing familiarity. We were exploring the concept of re-purposing iconic items, and the idea of the American Express card came up. I was fascinated with the idea of using the iconic Gold card as a starting point for a dress, and altering the shape and texture of the card into a fluid surface, similar to the chain mail that we used in our Fall 2015 collection.

How would you describe your Resort 2016 collection?

One strong element is to take familiar items and to re-appropriate and re-contextualize them, and then to elevate and tweak them to create something unexpected.

Describe your reaction when you saw the dress on Anna Ewers for the first time.

Initially it started as a long gown, but after the fitting, it just felt more youthful as a mini so we shortened it to tee shirt fit.

And her reaction upon putting it on?

Anna loved it and was into the idea of wearing it, just with boots instead of heels.

What's your favorite thing about the CFDA red carpet?

Not sure that I have a favorite moment on the red carpet. It's always quite nerve-racking, but it always feels good to arrive with a close friend like Anna.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at the CFDAs?

The host, James Corden.

