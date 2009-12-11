Exclusive: Kristen Bell's Holiday Gift List

One of our favorite online shops, Piperlime.com, gave us an exclusive sneak peek on what Kristen Bell will be wrapping—and hopefully unwrapping!—this holiday. She plans to give her boyfriend, Dax Shepard, these Emu slippers, because "boys look cute in slippers!" For her mom? She loves this Kenneth Jay Lane necklace for its simplicity—"Just like her!" But she has high hopes for herself under the tree too! "I love a carry-all, especially in metallic," she said of this Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent tote. Check out the rest of the items on Bell's list on Monday at piperlime.com, where you can shop all of her favorites and give back at the same time—ten percent of the proceeds benefit Art of Elysium!

— Joyann King