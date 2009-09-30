EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas Blends Scent for New Girl

Does Joe Jonas (center) have a second career as a perfumer? According to our sources, he just might. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the star blended a scent for a female friend at the Aromachology pop-up store, a new custom fragrance line based on personality. To select the top-notes, Jonas picked three words that best described his lady: creative, courageous, and sexy. Also? He signed the card "With Love." We're not sure who the lucky recipient was, but we're seriously considering mixing our own scent online now. (Aromachology officially launches with a trunk show at Henri Bendels in New York City at the end of October.)

—Hannah Morrill