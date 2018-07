Janet Jackson, Latoya Jackson, Michael's children (in custom designs) and his brothers are wearing Versace to Michael Jackson's memorial service today. A close source reports that Janet Jackson personally contacted Donatella Versace to request that the Italian label dress the family as a tribute to one of her brother's favorite designers, the late Gianni Versace. Michael was one of the brand's acclaimed fans and wore his designs both on and off the stage.

See Michael Jackson's iconic style.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter