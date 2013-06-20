Exclusive! InStyle Tours Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED USA Collection for Target

Last night in New York City, stars including Lea Michele and Sophia Bush came out to celebrate the launch of FEED USA and Target's collaboration, and we're loving the classic products -- not to mention the great cause they support. "Every item we make has a number on it, and that indicates the amount of meals FEED USA is able to donate once the item is sold," creator and designer Lauren Bush Lauren told InStyle.com as she walked us through the collection on display the party, held in Brooklyn Bridge Park. "The overall theme and design inspiration was modern Americana, so we wanted to reflect materials that felt very American." To convey her vision, Lauren incorporated denim and cotton elements into the clothing and accessories, and included kitchenware decked out in patriotic colors and gingham prints. "Hopefully, it really empowers consumers to know that what they're doing is important, and that their purchase has a meaningful impact through the amount of meals we're able to donate," Lauren added. The products hit Target stores nationwide and target.com on Sunday, June 30. Click the photo to take an inside look at the party and preview items from the line.