Exclusive: Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford to Launch Handbags for QVC!

The accessories on Gossip Girl always catch our eye, which is why we're thrilled to find out that one of the show's stars is launching her own handbag line! Kelly Rutherford, whose style we love as her TV alter-ego Lily van der Woodsen, created a five-piece line of clutches and totes for QVC. “My priority is to design timeless pieces that women of all ages can wear,” Rutherford told InStyle exclusively. “I designed the bags for the chic working mom as well as the sophisticated urban girl on-the-go.” The collection, which she describes as “affordable luxury,” includes an evening clutch and satchel (shown), ranging from $130 to $199. But the big question is... would Lily wear them? “Lily would own the bags in every color,” she said. “They are priced so well, why not? Plus, they go with everything.” Rutherford’s line launches on QVC February 25th at 8/7c. Click through the gallery to see an exclusive preview of her collection!