EXCLUSIVE: Glee's Jayma Mays on Gleek-Chic Style!

When we're not chair-dancing to Glee's latest musical number, we're coveting the mod style of neat freak guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, played by Jayma Mays. "I like to call Emma's wardrobe quirky-chic!" says the actress. "While her outfits are always very put-together, they are still fun and flirty with bows and flowers and the colors of sorbet." The character wears tone-on-tone pencil skirts, blouses and vintage-inspired sweaters, all topped off with bold jewelry. "It's amazing what a coral-colored necklace can do to a plain brown cardigan," says Mays. And if she could nab a piece from her character's jewelry box? "My favorite so far has been the owl sweater clips [from the second episode]—these should definitely be making a comeback, right?! Marc Jacobs, can you hear me?" Doubtless, the designer is taking notes along with the rest of us.

