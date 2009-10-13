Exclusive Giveaway! Ivanka Trump Stackable Rings

Even with less than two weeks until her nuptials to Jared Kushner, real estate mogul/jewelry designer Ivanka Trump still has social networking on the brain. She's tweeting away exciting details about her Big Day (Regis Philbin is attending!) and we want to help her celebrate. At noon today, check out our Twitter page for a special message. Be the first person to re-Tweet it and you'll take home one of these gorgeous stackable rings by Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry. "I have given these as birthday presents," said Trump. "They are simple and beautiful." If you don't win today, check back Thursday and Friday at noon EST for two more chances to win!

Stackable Rings, Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, $650 each; call 212-756-9912.

UPDATE! Congratulations to our three winners @mineola, @kelliechio and @KateSpencer1. Stay tuned to our Twitter page for more exclusive giveaways!