Exclusive! Get a First Look at Nico & Vinz's Photo Shoot for Their Album Black Star Elephant

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Grace Gavilanes
Sep 09, 2014 @ 5:20 pm

Nico & Vinz fans, you're going to love this:

The duo, who just last night performed at InStyle's 20th Anniversary party, is releasing their album Black Star Elephant this October--and they're giving us an exclusive first look at their photo shoot. A hilltop cliff in Malibu served as the backdrop for the album, while Nicolas Sereba and Vincent Dery (who front Nico & Vinz) turned to outfits and accessories reminiscent of their native Afro-Norwegian heritage and individual style. The album shoot for their second studio album aimed to illustrate the performers' journey to the U.S. via Norway--and what a journey it was. Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong?" garnered international success earlier this year and peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the music-duo's photo shoot for their album below. To pre-order Black Star Elephant today, click here.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!