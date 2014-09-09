Exclusive! Get a First Look at Nico & Vinz's Photo Shoot for Their Album Black Star Elephant

Nico & Vinz fans, you're going to love this:

The duo, who just last night performed at InStyle's 20th Anniversary party, is releasing their album Black Star Elephant this October--and they're giving us an exclusive first look at their photo shoot. A hilltop cliff in Malibu served as the backdrop for the album, while Nicolas Sereba and Vincent Dery (who front Nico & Vinz) turned to outfits and accessories reminiscent of their native Afro-Norwegian heritage and individual style. The album shoot for their second studio album aimed to illustrate the performers' journey to the U.S. via Norway--and what a journey it was. Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong?" garnered international success earlier this year and peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the music-duo's photo shoot for their album below. To pre-order Black Star Elephant today, click here.