Exclusive! Get All the Details on Kelly Rowland's Makeup Line, and Her TV Show Chasing Destiny

All the independent women excited about Kelly Rowland's makeup line, throw your hands up at us. Back in March, the star announced that she had a beauty range in the works, specifically formulated to flatter women of color, and recently, InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown sat down with Rowland to find out all about the upcoming line. "I just always felt like there's a void for us as chocolate girls, and we just wanted to make sure we had a product where the girls were like, 'oh my god you have to get such and such,'" the star says in the video above. "I did my makeup today, and that's what really made me feel like the line could be possible." Although it's still in the works, Rowland did reveal the name of the line—FACE, an acronym for "For All Created Equal."
The singer also spoke to Barfield Brown about how she is continuing the legacy of Destiny's Child with her new BET show Chasing Destiny, which focuses on Rowland's search for the next big girl group. "I feel like it showcases empowerment and comraderie for women to come together and work together and make money together," she says. The girl group renaissance is upon us, and we have a pretty strong feeling that Rowland will be the one to kick off the movement. Click play on the video above to watch Barfield Brown's interview with the star, and catch Chasing Destiny on BET every Tuesday at 10 PM EST.