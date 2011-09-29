Exclusive First Look: Ivanka Trump to Launch Clothing Line Soon!

Ivanka Trump’s empire is expanding! After successfully launching a high-end jewelry line, shoes, handbags, and outerwear, the rising business mogul (and new mom to daughter Arabella Rose) is entering the apparel business. Her first collection hits stores this February. “I wanted to build a strong and sustainable collection that is not overly trend-conscious,” Trump told InStyle.com exclusively this week. “I wanted timeless glamour.” The result includes casual day and work-friendly looks like scarf-print blouses, ponte knit capri pants, soft cardigans and patterned skirts, plus a few night-on-the-town options like lace cocktail dresses—all for under $200. “I wanted the price points to be accessible, but ultimately we’re in the business of luxury, and these looks are consistent with that larger messaging.” Many of the styles incorporate subtle Trump touches, like a tassel print or tassel belt (inspired by her jewelry line) or a gold button with the letter T on it. The new line, ranging from $84 for a top to $199 for a jacket, will land at Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, Dillard’s, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom locations February 1st. Tell us: Are you excited to shop the new looks? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, check out Ivanka Trump’s top 10 dress-for-work tips in the gallery!

