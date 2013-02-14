Exclusive First Look: HSN's Oz-Inspired Collection Lookbook

HSN is headed to the land of Oz! The network called upon some of its designers—Naeem Khan and Steve Madden included—to create custom pieces inspired by the new movie, Oz The Great and Powerful, and InStyle.com has a exclusive sneak peek of the lookbook showing off all their creations. The full line features pieces inspired by all the story's classical female characters (who are also our March cover stars!), both good and wicked: Glinda (Michelle Williams), Evanora (Rachel Weisz), and Theodora (Mila Kunis), as well as the magical, colorful land that is Oz. Click through the gallery to see a sampling of the pieces you'll find, and shop them on hsn.com starting March 1, just a week before the film's release.