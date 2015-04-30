Exclusive First Look at Collette Dinnigan's Capsule Collection for Anthropologie

Australia-based designer Collette Dinnigan, a fave of Nicole Kidman and Duchess Kate, has brought her feminine flair and signature bold prints to Anthropologie. The five-piece capsule collection (available now on anthropologie.com) is a nod to the '50s and Dinnigan's own glamorous getaways spots that helped her dream up the playful patterns that dance across the looks. "I love to travel, so it was fun to capture the spirit of these exotic destinations," says Dinnigan. "It's like wearing a piece of a holiday that you don't even have to go on!"

See more of her vacation inspiration below and get clicking before these gems sell out!

Tied Acionna Silk Dress (above), $198; anthropologie.com

"This print reminds me why I fell in love with Turks and Caicos," says Dinnigan. "We included the pink flamingos that I saw there and the silver dollars that you find in the warm white sand. And who doesn't love a palm tree?" The cute scarf-tie straps were inspired by the designer's vast collection of vintage scarves.

Acionna Silk Maxi Dress, $288; anthropologie.com

"I wanted to do a soft color palette that was inspired by sunsets on the beach," says the designer. The breezy maxi length and soft silk blouse are also reminiscent of Dinnigan's trips to the Great Barrier Reef, where she spotted the seahorses, that are used in the print.

Acionna Silk Blouse, $168; anthropologie.com

Scenic Silk Dress, $228; anthropologie.com

This dolman-sleeved pullover was an ode to the cities that Dinnigan holds dear, from Paris's street-music festival, Fête de la Musique, to Sydney's Bondi Beach and the busy avenues of London. "Those are the three cities that I've lived between for the last 15 years of my life," says Dinnigan. "I wanted to represent the details of each place in the illustrations."

Pleated Trellis Dress, $168; anthropologie.com

If you're more of a minimalist, this crisp pleated frock (with gorgeous eyelet detailing on the back) is flattering and versatile. Says the designer, "You can pair it with leather sandals for a casual lunch or dress it up for a night out."

