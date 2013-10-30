Exclusive! Find Out Why Jennifer Hudson Really Got a Pixie Cut and How You Can, Too

Image zoom Splash News; Invision/AP

Jennifer Hudson certainly wears her new short hair well -- so well, that we're considering making the cut ourselves! We caught up with her hairstylist Cesar Ramirez to get all the details on her dramatic chop, including how to know if the look is right for you. "She felt she was ready for a change and wanted to play with the idea of cutting her hair short," he told InStyle.com exclusively. "A fierce, short pixie is the perfect way to show the world how fierce she really is. We both agreed that going short is like a reward well-deserved when losing a lot of weight, and the long hair didn't seem to showcase her personality." A pixie style certainly makes a statement, so make sure your hairstylist takes your natural texture and face shape into consideration when finding an option that flatters you. "Keep your hair texture and density in mind when going short, and have your hair pro teach you how to style it," Ramirez advised. "For Jennifer, we kept a bit of length and volume on top to elongate her face, and it gives us room to create multiple looks. In wearing your cut, give it life, but don't let it wear you." Great advice! If you want to take the style on a test-run, head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool now to see yourself in the trendiest celebrity pixies, before booking a salon appointment.

