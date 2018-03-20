Exclusive: Everlane Is Launching Underwear

When it comes to underwear, there are two extremes: frilly and uncomfortable or outdated and deeply unflattering. You're either toying with the idea of lingerie in an effort to express yourself (or, more likely, seduce someone else), or resigning to granny panties in the hopes of no one ever seeing you in them. Thankfully, Everlane is offering a helping hand. The direct-to-consumer brand known for minimalist basics has announced today that it's dropping seven styles of intimates, including four bottoms, one bra, a bodysuit, and a men's boxer brief, on March 26.

"As a company, we want to build the world's best high-quality basics, and underwear is the ultimate basic," Everlane's head of creative, Alex Spunt, exclusively told InStyle. "We wanted to make beautiful, simple pieces and strip away all the unnecessary details."

To front the campaign, which showcases a variety of body-types with zero photo retouching, Spunt wisely handpicked Girls star Jemima Kirke. "Not only is Jemima an incredibly talented actress and artist—she is confident in her own skin and has a little bit of a rebellious attitude," she says.

As with most of the brand's product, the underwear is made from Supima cotton, which consists of extra-long fibers to create a soft, silky feel that's also durable, so it won't stretch out easily. The shapes are also simple and timeless—a thong, bikini, hipster, and high-rise hipster comprise the bottoms, along with one tank-style bra that Spunt says can be worn for low-impact exercises like hiking or dog-walking. Each is available in an array of neutrals: heather grey, powder pink, white, and black.

Keeping in line with the company's commitment to ethical practices, the underwear is sustainably made at MAS factory in Sri Lanka, which pays its largely female workforce twice the national minimum wage and offers myriad education programs for female empowerment and education.

"The factory is making waves in manufacturing and employs 50,000 women," Spunt says. What's better than that?

Check out some highlights from the collection below and visit everlane.com to join the wait list.