Exclusive: Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Bracelet for Charity!

Emmanuelle Chriqui wears her bracelet for a cause! The Entourage star teamed up with JewelMint, the jewelry collection designed by Kate Bosworth and stylist Cher Coulter, for the brand’s Celebrities Give Back initiative. With this project, Chirqui chose one piece from the JewelMint collection—the Mumbai Bracelet (see the exclusive first look at right)—and 50% of sales of her piece will be donated to Chriqui’s charity of choice, RAISE Hope for Congo, an organization dedicated to the protection of Congolese women and girls against the sexual violence. “Not only do I love the jewelry Kate and Cher create, but I admire that they are using their brand to give back,” Chriqui told InStyle.com exclusively. The bracelet will be available for $29.99 (that includes shipping and tax) for a limited time only, starting today July 15th through September 15th. Find it online now at JewelMint.com.

