Exclusive Details about Katy Perry's New Ruby Ring on Her Left Ring Finger: From the Jeweler!

Katy Perry got a brand new ring for Valentine's Day! The singer was spotted leaving dinner with John Mayer wearing a ruby ring on her very special left ring finger, and Santa Barbara-based jeweler Daniel Gibbings, who designed the ring, gave us all the exclusive details on the stunner. The one-of-a-kind piece boasts a high-dome, heart-shaped 12-carat ruby set in 20-karat gold, and the side stones are tear-drop tsavorites (see the photo at right for a zoomed-in, close-up version). The designer revealed that Mayer purchased the bauble himself. While we don't know for sure whether or not the ruby ring is an engagement ring, we do love the way she's been coordinating it to romantic red outfits!

— Marion Fasel